Video: Mike Evans had amazing explanation for his fight

Mike Evans was ejected from Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints for fighting, and he had an amazing explanation for his actions.

Evans was tossed after getting involved in a fight during the second half of his team’s 20-10 win. The fight began after words were exchanged between Tom Brady and Marshon Lattimore. Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who pushed Fournette in response. Then Evans came in and gave Lattimore a really hard shove and jostled with another Saints defender (video here).

Why did Evans get involved? He was captured by TV cameras appearing to tell the officials, “that’s Tom Brady. What you want me to do?”

Playoff Lenny and Evans jumped to Brady’s defense immediately. They weren’t letting anyone mess with their quarterback. While their defense of their QB is admirable, the actions were also dumb, as Evans got ejected during a 3-3 game, when many of Tampa Bay’s receivers are out with injuries.

Even the “that’s Tom Brady” explanation doesn’t excuse Evans’ behavior, though it is funny.

Evans led the Bucs with 3 catches for 61 yards.