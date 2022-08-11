Video of officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during DUI stop released

A video of police officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during a DUI arrest on Tuesday has been released.

Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. The 36-year-old was suspected of driving while impaired after being pulled over near Las Vegas Blvd.

Lynch had his blood drawn after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer. That wasn’t the only area of the incident where he didn’t comply with the requests of officers.

Video shows that Lynch appeared to be sleeping when police arrived at the scene. The former running back later had to be pulled out of his car because he would not exit the vehicle. He was threatened with being charged for obstruction for not coming out before he was pulled out.

Lynch’s entire front left tire was missing, and the wheel appeared to be damaged. The 36-year-old’s mug shot was released and it showed just how wasted the former running back appeared.

Lynch’s arrest comes the same week the Seahawks announced a new role for the five-time Pro Bowler.