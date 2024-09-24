 Skip to main content
Did video show which Raiders player committed ‘business decision’?

September 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Chuba Hubbard runs the ball against the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was openly unhappy with his team’s lack of effort in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and one player who made a so-called “business decision” has been identified.

After the Raiders were dominated 36-22 by the Panthers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Pierce told reporters he felt some players made “business decisions” and said the coaching staff would respond accordingly. That phrase, which was made popular by Deion Sanders, is typically used to describe a player who gives up on a play to avoid the potential of getting injured.

Raiders cornerback appeared to do just that on one particular running play in Sunday’s game. Jones was completely unblocked and had a chance to hit Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, but he made a pathetic attempt.

Pierce said there were multiple players who were not giving full effort, but Jones had to have been one of them.

The Raiders claimed Jones, a former fourth-round pick, midway through last season after the New England Patriots gave up him in large part because of off-field issues. While Jones is undoubtedly a talented player, his poor effort against the Panthers is not going to help his cause.

Jack JonesLas Vegas Raiders
