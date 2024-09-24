Did video show which Raiders player committed ‘business decision’?

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was openly unhappy with his team’s lack of effort in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and one player who made a so-called “business decision” has been identified.

After the Raiders were dominated 36-22 by the Panthers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Pierce told reporters he felt some players made “business decisions” and said the coaching staff would respond accordingly. That phrase, which was made popular by Deion Sanders, is typically used to describe a player who gives up on a play to avoid the potential of getting injured.

Raiders cornerback appeared to do just that on one particular running play in Sunday’s game. Jones was completely unblocked and had a chance to hit Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, but he made a pathetic attempt.

When Antonio Pierce said some players “went into business for themselves” you have to think one of the players he’s talking about is Jack Jones. Incredible lack of effort on tackling here…pic.twitter.com/eaUWnxx8sx — Mike Sullivan (@msully5433) September 23, 2024

Pierce said there were multiple players who were not giving full effort, but Jones had to have been one of them.

The Raiders claimed Jones, a former fourth-round pick, midway through last season after the New England Patriots gave up him in large part because of off-field issues. While Jones is undoubtedly a talented player, his poor effort against the Panthers is not going to help his cause.