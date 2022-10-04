Video: Rams teammates Takk McKinley, Justin Hollins get into altercation

A couple of Los Angeles Rams defensive players got into an altercation on the sidelines during “Monday Night Football.”

During the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers, ESPN showed a video of an incident that occurred between Justin Hollins and Takk McKinley.

McKinley seemed really heated as the two players were restrained:

Takk McKinley and Justin Hollins getting into it on the sideline. McKinley was just recently added to the #Rams active roster. (He also helped Wagner take down the fan running on the field earlier)pic.twitter.com/jKyLCPm6bO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 4, 2022

Hollins didn’t seem too bothered, while McKinley was taken away and talked to by a Rams staff member.

Justin Hollins and Tak McKinley got into a shoving match on the Rams sideline. Quickly deescalated pic.twitter.com/UIzSmITr52 — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) October 4, 2022

There may have been some sort of miscommunication on the field between the players.

McKinley was only signed by the Rams on Sept. 21, less than a week after he joined Tennessee’s practice squad. He has not been credited with any tackles this season. Hollins had three tackles in the loss.