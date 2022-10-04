 Skip to main content
Video: Rams teammates Takk McKinley, Justin Hollins get into altercation

October 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Takk McKinley points at himself

A couple of Los Angeles Rams defensive players got into an altercation on the sidelines during “Monday Night Football.”

During the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers, ESPN showed a video of an incident that occurred between Justin Hollins and Takk McKinley.

McKinley seemed really heated as the two players were restrained:

Hollins didn’t seem too bothered, while McKinley was taken away and talked to by a Rams staff member.

There may have been some sort of miscommunication on the field between the players.

McKinley was only signed by the Rams on Sept. 21, less than a week after he joined Tennessee’s practice squad. He has not been credited with any tackles this season. Hollins had three tackles in the loss.

