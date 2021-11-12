Video: Did Sean McVay tip that Rams would sign Odell Beckham Jr?

The Los Angeles Rams did a good job of keeping their interest in Odell Beckham Jr. fairly quiet, but head coach Sean McVay may have hinted that the move was coming hours before it was announced.

Not long before Beckham finalized an agreement with L.A., McVay was asked if Rams general manager Les Snead was exploring the possibility of signing the star receiver. McVay responded that “Les is always doing work behind the scenes.” The coach insisted he is focused on preparing for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but he let out a suspicious chuckle.

One reporter pointed out that McVay was grinning ear to ear. Here’s the exchange:

#Rams HC Sean McVay was asked today about Odell Beckham Jr. Safe to say… he knew. pic.twitter.com/Dk67ZnCRQW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

Now that we know the Rams were very much in the process of courting Beckham, it’s fair to say McVay may have inadvertently showed some of his excitement. He certainly has a say in personnel decisions, so the way he handled the question was telling.

Beckham supposedly received strong recruiting pitches from several teams. We didn’t hear much about the Rams being involved until they signed him. It came out after the fact that Rams players were doing their best to recruit Beckham. The fact that we didn’t hear about any of it beforehand is a testament to the organization’s ability to keep important information under wraps.