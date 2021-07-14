Richard Sherman also being investigated in connection with hit-and-run

Richard Sherman was booked on a charge of burglary domestic violence in the Seattle area on Wednesday morning, and he could face further legal trouble over a separate incident.

Washington State Police are also investigating Sherman in connection to a hit-and-run, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Police say they received a call at around 1 a.m. PST of a single-car incident where a car struck a concrete barrier.

The driver apparently was able to drive the vehicle off the exit and abandoned it in a nearby parking lot. The registration was run, and it came back to Richard Sherman. https://t.co/WvJgxn9OfX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

That incident would have occurred a few hours before the one that resulted in Sherman being booked and charged. Public records indicate that Sherman was charged with burglary domestic violence at 6:08 a.m. Police say they responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. from someone who said an adult male family member (presumably Sherman) was trying to force his way into a residence. The man does not live at the home. You can read more details here.

Sherman was being held without bail as of Wednesday morning. That is standard procedure in a domestic violence case until the person who was charged can appear in front of a judge.

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He missed 11 games last year with a calf injury. The five-time Pro Bowler is said to be open to returning to the Seattle Seahawks. He was also recently linked to another NFC contender.

The legal trouble could certainly impact Sherman’s offseason, especially with the market for his services not looking all that robust.