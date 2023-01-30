 Skip to main content
Video emerges of Stetson Bennett released from jail

January 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Stetson Bennett in a suit

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett speaks to the media during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on public intoxication charges, and a video has emerged of the former Georgia quarterback being released from jail.

WFAA in Dallas shared video Sunday that showed Bennett being led out of a detention center. He emerged with his head down, tucked in the hood of his hooded sweater. Bennett then ducked into an SUV and was driven away.

Bennett, who just led Georgia to its second straight national championship, allegedly was banging on doors in the Old East Dallas neighborhood. He was said to have been drunk when police found him.

The 25-year-old was the subject of many questions over the last two college football seasons. Many people questioned whether the former walk-on could successfully lead Georgia to the national championship. He did that twice and then recently started to receive questions over his behavior.

