Video: Tom Brady shows up to Super Bowl parade in $2 million boat

Tom Brady knows more about Super Bowl parades than any player or coach in NFL history, but the one he took part in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday had a much different feel from the previous six.

In New England, Brady and his Patriots teammates had to bundle up and brave the winter weather. Now that he’s enjoying life in Florida, Brady showed up to his seventh Super Bowl parade in an insanely expensive boat.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

What an entrance.

Brady and his kids always had a great time at the Patriots’ championship parades. You can see video evidence of that here. But if you think the 43-year-old didn’t enjoy rocking a short-sleeved shirt and celebrating on a boat, you’re sorely mistaken.

