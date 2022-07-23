Video: Tyreek Hill throws down impressive dunk in Venice Basketball League

In addition to running like a cheetah, Tyreek Hill can also jump like one.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver went viral on Saturday for an impressive windmill dunk that he threw down on an outdoor court in Venice, Calif.

Hill was taking part in the Venice Basketball League (VBL), a famed summer pro-am competition similar to the Drew League, when he got up for the slam during warmups. Check it out (courtesy of ClutchPoints).

That is a pretty impressive feat from the six-time Pro Bowler Hill. He is just 5-foot-10 but sent it in with relative ease (and with the left hand no less).

Hill, 28, has long been viewed as one of the NFL best’s all-around athletes. But now we need to see a 1-on-1 on the basketball court between him and this fellow AFC star.