Vikings WR Jordan Addison hit with 2 charges related to recent arrest

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Los Angeles last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence, and authorities are proceeding with charges against him.

Addison was charged on July 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood-alcohol content over California’s legal limit, which are both misdemeanors. According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Addison is facing up to six months in jail, $2,000 in fines, and a suspended driver’s license for up to six months.

Addison could also be suspended by the NFL. The league’s policy on substances of abuse calls for a three-game suspension for a player’s first alcohol-related offense.

Addison was arrested on July 12 after he was allegedly found blocking traffic in a white Rolls Royce on I-105 in West Los Angeles. Police said Addison was asleep at the wheel when they approached the vehicle. You can read more details here.

At the start of training camp last month, Addison vowed to “own up to whatever disciplinary actions that comes my way” from the arrest.

The arrest was not the first time Addison has had a run-in with police over a driving-related incident. The Vikings wideout was issued a citation for reckless driving last year, which Addison explained was due to his dog having a medical emergency.

Addison, a first-round pick last year out of USC, made a big impact for the Vikings in his rookie season. He finished with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.