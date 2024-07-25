Vikings defender suffers torn ACL during first practice of training camp

The injury bug appears to have gotten the Minnesota Vikings in record time.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported Wednesday that Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL during the opening practice of training camp. Blackmon apparently sustained the injury during the 7-on-7 portion of practice, Seifert adds.

Wednesday marked the start of training camp for the Vikings and several other NFL teams. Seifert notes that Minnesota was hoping that Blackmon could be a potential starter for them this season in their nickel defense.

Blackmon, 25, was a third-round pick out of USC in 2023. He made 15 total appearances for the Vikings last season (three of them starts) and logged 41 combined tackles, nine passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Minnesota was already reeling after the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson in a car accident earlier this month. With Blackmon (albeit under very different circumstances) now out for the year as well, the Vikings are facing a lot of uncertainty in their secondary heading into the new season.