Vikings defender suffers torn ACL during first practice of training camp

July 24, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the field

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug appears to have gotten the Minnesota Vikings in record time.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported Wednesday that Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL during the opening practice of training camp. Blackmon apparently sustained the injury during the 7-on-7 portion of practice, Seifert adds.

Wednesday marked the start of training camp for the Vikings and several other NFL teams. Seifert notes that Minnesota was hoping that Blackmon could be a potential starter for them this season in their nickel defense.

Blackmon, 25, was a third-round pick out of USC in 2023. He made 15 total appearances for the Vikings last season (three of them starts) and logged 41 combined tackles, nine passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Minnesota was already reeling after the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson in a car accident earlier this month. With Blackmon (albeit under very different circumstances) now out for the year as well, the Vikings are facing a lot of uncertainty in their secondary heading into the new season.

Mekhi BlackmonMinnesota Vikings
