Vikings lose another notable player to Achilles injury

The Minnesota Vikings suffered another brutal injury blow on Sunday, with another noteworthy offensive player going down for the season with a torn ACL.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced after the team’s 31-28 win over Atlanta that running back Cam Akers is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles during the second half. That would be Akers’ second career Achilles tear.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Los Angeles Rams less than two months ago. Since his addition, he had worked his way into a secondary role in Minnesota’s backfield alongside Alexander Mattison. He had eight carries for 25 yards to go with three catches for 13 yards in Sunday’s game before his departure. He previously suffered the same injury in 2021.

Akers’ injury comes a week after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered the same issue. Akers’ injury will not be as damaging to the Vikings as Cousins’ is, but it will not help the team’s playoff pursuit at all.