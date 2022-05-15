 Skip to main content
Vikings expected to cut ex-Packers quarterback

May 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kevin OConnell at a press conference

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks with the media.

The Minnesota Vikings are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend, and they have already made at least one roster decision.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley attended the minicamp as a tryout player. His time in Minnesota will be brief.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson says the Vikings will be cutting Hundley.

Hundley was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2015. He saw his most extensive NFL action in 2017, when he went 3-6 over nine games starting in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers. The 28-year-old has appeared in 18 career NFL games and thrown for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

After a three-year stint with Green Bay from 2015-2017, Hundley spent time with Seattle (2018), Arizona (2019-2020) and Indianapolis (2021).

The Vikings have Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback. Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are behind Cousins on the depth chart.

