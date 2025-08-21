Report: Vikings interested in reunion with former All-Pro WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking for ways to upgrade at the wide receiver position before the start of the 2025 season, and they appear to be interested in reuniting with one of their former All-Pro players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the Vikings have been “seriously exploring” the veteran wide receiver market. Justin Jefferson has been nursing a hamstring injury but is expected to ready for Week 1. Jordan Addison will be out at the start of the year serving a suspension, and Jalen Nailor has a hand injury.

According to Pelissero, one player to watch is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Vikings.

“There are a bunch of wide receivers that are potentially available. The Vikings have been working the phones. There are several names that it could end up being, but one of them is somebody that Vikings fans know well — Adam Thielen in Carolina,” Pelissero said. “The Panthers have not wanted to give him away going all the way back to the trade deadline last year when they got calls. But, potentially, could they find a way to bring Thielen, the Minnesota native, back home? That is one of the names to keep an eye on here.”

You can hear more at around the 2:55 mark:

Thielen had his best seasons with the Vikings in 2017 and 2018, and he made the Pro Bowl both years. He was also named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017. Thielen had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018.

Thielen will turn 35 on Friday, but he is just two years removed from a season in which he had 103 catches for 1,014 yards. He was limited to 10 games in 2024 because of injuries, but he remained productive when healthy.

There is reason to believe the upcoming season will be Thielen’s last. It would not be a surprise if he preferred to spend it with the Vikings rather than in Carolina, though the Panthers are the ones that would have to agree to the trade.