Jordan Addison suspended by NFL

The NFL has disciplined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison over a DUI citation he received last year.

Addison has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy. He will miss games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the suspension.

Addison will still be allowed to take part in training camp and preseason games in spite of the suspension.

The discipline stems from Addison’s arrest in July 2024 for a DUI. Police officers spotted his Rolls Royce blocking traffic in Los Angeles, and the wide receiver was found to be asleep at the wheel of the car. He recently pled no contest to a lesser charge relating to the arrest.

A three-game suspension is the standard NFL discipline for a player’s first alcohol-related offense.

Addison has also had previous run-ins with police over his driving, though this discipline did not have anything to do with previous incidents.

The Vikings will miss Addison to start the season, as he occupied an increasingly prominent role in the team’s offense last season. In his first two NFL seasons, he has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.