Vikings make big announcement about Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings have announced some big news about their head coach.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf issued a statement on Tuesday revealing that the team has signed Kevin O’Connell to a contract extension.

“Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach — an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players,” Wilf said. “He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

O’Connell just finished his third season as the head coach in Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, but that was not enough to win the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions beat the Vikings in Week 18, which led to the Lions securing the No. 1 seed and the Vikings having to travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. Minnesota had a disappointing 27-9 loss in that game.

Overall, O’Connell has a record of 34-17 with the Vikings. He is 0-2 in the playoffs.

A recent report claimed multiple teams had expressed interest in trading for O’Connell and that Minnesota might consider it. That never seemed realistic, as the 39-year-old O’Connell has quickly become one of the best coaches in the NFL.

The Vikings have a big decision to make at the quarterback position this offseason. Now that the O’Connell speculation has been put to rest, they can start focusing on that.