Look: Vikings players shows support for Odell Beckham with warmup attire

Odell Beckham Jr. will soon be wearing a new uniform, but some of his peers are keeping the “Free Odell” movement alive anyway.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wore a hoodie during warmups on Sunday that said “FREE ODELL” and included a portrait of Beckham.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is wearing a "Free Odell" hoodie in pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/HEgmPyByHz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

Beckham and Jefferson both played college ball at LSU. Jefferson was actually involved in the drama when OBJ handed out stacks of cash to LSU players after the national championship game two years ago.

Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler, who grew up with Beckham in Louisiana, wore the same shirt:

Several #Vikings players out here in “Free Odell” shirts for warmups. This is Cam Dantzler, who grew up in Louisiana with Beckham. Justin Jefferson is also wearing one for his fellow LSU alum. pic.twitter.com/9LKKQIXF8U — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 7, 2021

The real question is whether Jefferson and Dantzler would have worn those shirts even if the Cleveland Browns did not agree to part ways with Beckham. That would have been an even stronger message, but we’ll probably never know.

Beckham and the Browns agreed to a divorce after Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., had some social media posts criticizing Baker Mayfield. LeBron James also found a way to join the “Free Odell” movement.

Beckham will be placed on waivers on Monday. He reportedly wants to play for a contender and may cause problems if he doesn’t wind up with one.