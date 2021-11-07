Report: Odell Beckham could create issues if certain teams claim him

The Cleveland Browns are expected to officially place Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers Monday, which means all 32 teams would have to pass on the star wide receiver in order for him to become a free agent. Should that happen, it sounds like Beckham will be quite selective with his next employer.

Beckham wants to play for a winning team that is in playoff contention, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. If a non-contending team claims Beckham, Schefter says there “could be potential issues for that team.”

Of course, the worst teams in the NFL are higher on the waiver priority list than the ones with winning records. However, multiple NFL executives told Schefter that it is “likely” Beckham will clear waivers, and several contending teams are said to have interest in the 29-year-old.

Beckham and the Browns have agreed to a restructured contract ahead of him being placed on waivers, but the team that signs him will still need at least $7.25 million in salary cap space.

Some unflattering reports have surfaced about Beckham this week, but there are still star players who want their teams to sign him. One player on a Super Bowl-contending team has already taken to social media to recruit Beckham.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports