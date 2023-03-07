Vikings receiver had heroic act for car crash victim

A Minnesota Vikings player is going viral for all the right reasons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Vikings receiver KJ Osborn helped rescue a man from a burning car on Sunday night following a crash. Osborn carried the man to safety and helped save his life, Schefter adds.

In a post to his Twitter page, Osborn shared further details.

“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time,'” Osborn wrote in the post. “But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.

“Last night myself and these three absolute hero’s [sic] helped save a mans life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash,” Osborn added, sharing pictures of himself and his fellow rescuers. “A situation I’d never imagine being apart of in a million years.

“I’ll leave you with this,” the veteran wideout concluded. “God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

Osborn also tells the full story on Schefter’s podcast. You can listen here.

A 25-year-old with three years of NFL experience, Osborn caught 60 passes for the Vikings in 2022, totalling 650 receiving yards and five touchdowns. While he also had a big moment in the playoffs, it doesn’t get any bigger than the moment of heroism that Osborn had over the weekend.