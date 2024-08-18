Vikings sign former Defensive Player of the Year

The Minnesota Vikings have made a big addition to their defense.

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The #Vikings are making a major free agent acquisition at a time when they rarely happen: Former Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing in Minnesota on a 1-year, $10M deal, source says. The ex-#Cowboys and #Patriots CB is back with DC Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/YgA8pXqtEl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2024

As Rapoport mentioned, Gilmore played under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when Flores was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots, so there is some familiarity there.

Gilmore, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with the Patriots in 2019, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He started all 17 games and played an important role after Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Gilmore finished with a career-high 68 tackles and had 2 interceptions. He proved with one particular late-season performance that he is still capable of playing at an elite level.

Though he will turn 34 next month, Gilmore’s $10 million salary shows that the Vikings believe the five-time Pro Bowl defensive back still has plenty left in the tank.