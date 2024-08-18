 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 18, 2024

Vikings sign former Defensive Player of the Year

August 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the field

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have made a big addition to their defense.

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

As Rapoport mentioned, Gilmore played under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when Flores was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots, so there is some familiarity there.

Gilmore, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with the Patriots in 2019, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He started all 17 games and played an important role after Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Gilmore finished with a career-high 68 tackles and had 2 interceptions. He proved with one particular late-season performance that he is still capable of playing at an elite level.

Though he will turn 34 next month, Gilmore’s $10 million salary shows that the Vikings believe the five-time Pro Bowl defensive back still has plenty left in the tank.

Article Tags

Minnesota VikingsStephon Gilmore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus