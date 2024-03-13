Report reveals Vikings’ stance on Justin Jefferson trade

There has been some speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could trade Justin Jefferson now that they lost Kirk Cousins in free agency, but it does not sound like they have any intention of parting ways with the star wide receiver.

The Vikings have “no plans” to trade Jefferson, according to Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis of The Athletic. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah enthusiastically turned away trade discussions at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, and the team’s stance has not changed even after Cousins’ departure.

The Vikings came close to extending WR Justin Jefferson last offseason. In Indy, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah aggressively rejected the idea of trading the star. Kirk Cousins’ departure hasn’t changed things. The Vikings have no plans to trade Jefferson, sources tell me and @alec_lewis. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2024

Jefferson and the Vikings tried to work out a long-term extension last offseason, but the negotiations were unsuccessful. Minnesota made the no-brainer decision to pick up the fifth-year option on Jefferson’s rookie contract, which will pay him $19.7 million next season if he does not sign a new contract.

After posting 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in the first 60 games of his career, Jefferson is looking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. The Vikings would have to pay him more than $30 million per year to make that happen.

The big question, of course, is how motivated Jefferson is to re-sign with Minnesota now that Cousins is gone. Jefferson made it clear that he was a huge Cousins supporter before free agency. He may not have the same level of enthusiasm for the quarterback the Vikings signed to replace Cousins.