Vikings reportedly at odds with Pro Bowl player over future with team

The Minnesota Vikings may have some big roster changes coming, but they are reportedly resisting one player’s request to move on.

Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith has asked the team for his release, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Vikings, however, do not plan to grant that request, even after Smith posted a farewell message to Vikings fans on social media.

#Vikings Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I’m told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved. https://t.co/1jWfnK36w4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

Smith signed a three-year contract with Minnesota last offseason. He carries a cap hit of nearly $15.5 million for 2023, but the Vikings can get out of that for less than $3.5 million if they cut him by March 17. For now, they do not sound interested in doing so.

After losing virtually the entire 2021 season to injury, Smith played in 16 games in 2022, returning to form with 10 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance.

Though Smith’s future is murky right now, it is safe to say there is one team he probably won’t be interested in playing for next season.