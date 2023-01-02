Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss

Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team.

Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it quite clear that there was no love lost between him and Green Bay. That much was clear when he refused to shake Packers DB Adrian Amos’ hand during the pregame coin toss.

Za'Darius Smith just refused to shake hands with Adrian Amos during the coin toss. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 1, 2023

The game did not go Smith’s way. The Packers were facing elimination but won in a 41-17 blowout, and Smith did not impact the game at all, being held off the stat sheet entirely. After the game, while other players were greeting each other, Smith went straight to the locker room.

Za'Darius Smith is the first Viking into the tunnel after the game. Ran straight for the locker room. Most of the team still on the field shaking hands and talking. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 2, 2023

Smith had his way of sending a message during the teams’ first meeting earlier this year, but things went poorly for him here. It is not clear why he was so bitter about his ex-team other than the nature of his departure, though there were rumors that he wanted a better contract. Whatever the case, he will clearly be stewing over this one.