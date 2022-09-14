Von Miller offers bold prediction about 2022 season

Von Miller is pouring on the hot take sauce.

On an episode this week of his show “The Voncast” for Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller offered a bold prediction about the 2022 season — he believes that Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP.

“I feel like Josh Allen is gonna be good,” said Miller. “He’s gonna be good. He’s gonna be the MVP. Y’all surprised that I told you that.”

Miller is obviously not an impartial observer since Allen is his teammate. But his prediction here might not be too far-fetched at all.

The last nine NFL MVP winners in a row have been quarterbacks. Allen, meanwhile, is arguably the best quarterback in football right now. He just led Buffalo to a statement Week 1 victory on the road over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and has a true dual-threat skillset that few signal callers possess. If Allen can keep guiding the Bills into the win column, he should indeed have an excellent case for MVP honors.

Buffalo does have certain concerns about the 26-year-old Allen. But for the first-year Bills defender Miller, the Allen hype train is full speed ahead.