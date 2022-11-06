Von Miller dropping big hint on social media about Bills’ future?

Von Miller may be leaving a trail of bread crumbs about what is to come for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills linebacker had some interesting posts to his Instagram Story this weekend. Miller shared multiple photos of himself posing with ex-teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Miller included a clock emoji on one post (as if to say “it’s time”) and captioned another one with the message “Round 2.”

For context, Saturday was the former Pro Bowler Beckham’s 30th birthday, so Miller’s posts were part of a greater show of birthday love that constituted at least ten total posts. But there definitely seemed to be something a little extra going on with the above two posts in particular.

Beckham remains unsigned as he continues to work back from his ACL tear. But a previously assumed return by Beckham to the Los Angeles Rams is no longer looking like the slam dunk that it once was. That might leave the door open for Miller and the Bills to swoop (which they have already been trying to do for the last few months).