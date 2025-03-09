Former Super Bowl MVP released ahead of free agency

A former Super Bowl MVP is joining the NFL’s growing pool of free agents.

Von Miller was informed on Sunday that he will be released by the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. Miller was due $17.5 million in 2025 and had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

While Miller will now have an opportunity to explore free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says there is mutual interest in the star pass-rusher potentially signing a new deal with Buffalo.

Miller proved last season that he is still capable of making a big impact. He had 6 sacks in 13 games after not recording a single sack in 12 games with the Bills in 2023.

Miller, who will turn 36 this offseason, ranks 16th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 129.5. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Denver Broncos and made eight Pro Bowl appearances during that span.

One of the most memorable performances of Miller’s career came in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Miller forced two fumbles and had 2.5 sacks in the game. He also had 2 sacks while helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI. Miller’s 4.5 Super Bowl sacks are tied for the most by any player in NFL history.

Miller missed four games in 2024 due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.