Hall of Fame QB bashes Kyler Murray’s film study clause as racist

The Arizona Cardinals removed the film study clause from Kyler Murray’s contract, but Hall of Famer Warren Moon is apparently not ready to forget what the team did.

Murray and the Cardinals agreed on a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension earlier in July. But news that Arizona included a clause requiring Murray to have four hours of independent study per week during the season stole the headlines.

Moon called the now-removed clause “embarrassing” in a scathing response issued to TMZ Sports in an article published on Sunday.

“It’s something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn’t let us play,” Moon said, referring to past NFL racism against black quarterbacks. “That we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.”

Although the clause has been removed, Moon said that the damage is already done. Moon believes Murray will now be criticized for a lack of film study after every poor performance going forward.

The nine-time Pro Bowler’s criticism comes days after Patrick Mahomes said that he and other black quarterbacks were scrutinized more because of their skin color.

Moon, who spent a majority of his 17-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers, is not the only one who has defended Murray. One of Murray’s current teammates on offense staunchly defended the 24-year-old’s work ethic last week.

H/T USA Today