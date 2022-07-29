 Skip to main content
Teammate sticks up for Kyler Murray over work ethic questions

July 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in a black uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals may have removed the “independent study” clause in quarterback Kyler Murray’s new contract, but the questions will still linger about Murray’s work ethic.

One of Murray’s teammates does not appear to have any questions about his quarterback, however. Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green downplayed the clause, arguing that Murray works “so hard” and the players in the locker room do not have questions about his determination.

Obviously, Green is not going to throw his quarterback under the bus here, but this is at least a fairly strong endorsement of Murray. Considering how uncertain the organization has wound up looking through their recent actions, that is at least something.

For his part, Murray did not seem entirely pleased by the clause being inserted into the deal. At least Green seems a lot less worried about it.

