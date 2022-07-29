Teammate sticks up for Kyler Murray over work ethic questions

The Arizona Cardinals may have removed the “independent study” clause in quarterback Kyler Murray’s new contract, but the questions will still linger about Murray’s work ethic.

One of Murray’s teammates does not appear to have any questions about his quarterback, however. Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green downplayed the clause, arguing that Murray works “so hard” and the players in the locker room do not have questions about his determination.

Just spoke with @AZCardinals WR AJ Green & asked about his teammates reaction to Kyler Murray’s contract clause “People don’t know what goes on inside the locker room. He works so hard, he didn’t get this far just off being a great athlete. You gotta put in the work and study.” — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) July 29, 2022

Obviously, Green is not going to throw his quarterback under the bus here, but this is at least a fairly strong endorsement of Murray. Considering how uncertain the organization has wound up looking through their recent actions, that is at least something.

For his part, Murray did not seem entirely pleased by the clause being inserted into the deal. At least Green seems a lot less worried about it.