One team reportedly ‘extremely interested’ in Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders are open to trading quarterback Marcus Mariota, and appear to have at least one interested party.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Washington Football Team is “extremely interested” in Mariota, but concerns about the quarterback’s contract may make a trade difficult.

“I know there’s one team in the NFC East, the Washington Football Team, that’s extremely interested in Mariota,” Lombardi said. “Mariota’s problem is simply this: he’s due to make $10 million this year. If you trade for that contract and you make him your starter, that contract’s $20 million because he’s got so many incentives in that contract. So it’s going to be very challenging for you to trade for him without redoing that contract.”

The Raiders have Mariota and Derek Carr under contract, and Carr does not appear to be available. Trading Mariota makes sense, and Washington does have a quarterback need, but it sounds like there are a number of obstacles to clear before anything gets done.