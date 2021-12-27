Washington LB goes viral for unexpected ‘Sunday Night Football’ intro

We now have another memorable “Sunday Night Football” player intro to add to the mix with Terrell Suggs’ “Ball So Hard University” and Tony Gonzalez’s “I’m Tony Gonzalez???”

Washington Football Team linebacker Milo Eifler made his first career start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys thanks to his team’s issues with injuries and COVID. In fact, Eifler was so new that his intro that aired on NBC was just a little bit out of whack.

It is customary for players to introduce themselves by stating their name as well as the school that they attended. When it was Eifler’s turn to be introduced though, the broadcast aired him just smiling in silence.

Twitter got a kick out of the unexpected intro and had some funny reactions.

When you think it’s picture but it’s actually a video 😂

The rookie Eifler, who attended college at Illinois, had not played a single defensive snap in the NFL before Sunday. Thus, the likeliest explanation is that Eifler did not have time to record an intro for NBC before his start. The image that appeared on the broadcast was also probably a still shot because Eifler was not moving or blinking in it, as you can see above.

Washington ended up getting demolished by the Cowboys 56-14, and some of Eifler’s teammates were even fighting on the sidelines. But at least Eifler got to play the much-needed part of comic relief with his player intro.