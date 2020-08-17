Washington makes Jason Wright NFL’s first black team president

The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first black team president in NFL history.

Washington had been searching for a new president since Bruce Allen was fired last year. New head coach Ron Rivera was told he will have full control over the roster, and ESPN’s John Keim says that will not change. Wright will focus on the business side only and will not be involved in football decisions.

“This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me,” Wright said in a statement. “The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.”

Washington owner Daniel Snyder said he could not envision a better leader for the franchise “for this important time in our history” and said the goal is for the team to rise to championship status both on and off the field.

Wright will obviously have his hands full in his new position. A recent bombshell report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against several former employees of the the-Redskins, leading to talk that Snyder is being pressured to sell the team. It does not sound like the NFL intends to push him out, however.