Report: Washington minority owners pressuring Daniel Snyder to sell team

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is sorting through the legal ramifications of the bombshell Washington Post article that was published about the team last month, and some of the other owners of the franchise reportedly want him out.

According to a report from Andrew Beaton and Cara Lombardo of the Wall Street Journal, Washington’s minority partners have been trying to pressure Snyder to sell the team. As previously reported, some of Washington’s minority shareholders are looking to sell their stakes in the team. However, sources told the WSJ that prospective buyers who were previously interested in purchasing their stakes have walked away from negotiations over Snyder’s reluctance to give them the option of eventually buying a controlling interest in the franchise.

Snyder recently filed a $10 million lawsuit against an India-based media company over a report that claimed the Washington Post’s big story would reveal that Snyder was involved in sex trafficking and has ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The story instead detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against employees of the then-Redskins. None of the allegations directly implemented Snyder.

On Monday, Snyder made a new court filing seeking documents from former Washington executive assistant Mary-Ellen Blair, who he claims leaked defamatory information about him.

There has been talk for a while that some of Washington’s minority owners have been looking to sell, and Snyder’s reluctance to change the team’s nickname for so long may have played a role in that. Regardless, Snyder reportedly has no interest in selling and it does not sound like the NFL intends to push him out.