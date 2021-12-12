Watch: Baker Mayfield seemed furious over concussion evaluation

Baker Mayfield took yet another hard hit during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he did not have the option of staying in the game this time. That did not sit well with the Cleveland Browns star.

Mayfield took a hard blindside hit from Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington in the second half. His face slammed into the turf, and the NFL’s independent concussion spotter felt the hit was enough to warrant Mayfield being evaluated. Mayfield seemed furious about the situation and could be seen laying into a Browns staffer on the sideline.

What is going on with Baker on the sidelines?pic.twitter.com/Hj9waNGYap — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

Mayfield reluctantly went into the blue medical tent for a concussion check. Reporters observed him shaking his head on the sideline when the Browns were forced to punt with him not in the game. He was eventually cleared to return.

You can understand why Mayfield was so frustrated, as he has suffered numerous injuries this season and continues to play through them. That said, the concussion spotter is there for a reason. Fortunately for Mayfield, the Browns were up big at the time he was forced to leave the game.