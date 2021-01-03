 Skip to main content
Sunday, January 3, 2021

Wayne Gallman fumble recovery led to all the jokes

January 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Wayne Gallman fumble recovery

Wayne Gallman’s fumble recovery was a heartbreaker for Dallas Cowboys fans, but it gave plenty of other fans some laughs.

Gallman fumbled the ball with around a minute to go in his New York Giants’ 23-19 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. The ball squirted under his rear, allowing him to sit on it before ultimately recovering it.

Gallman sitting on the ball led to multiple jokes. Many of the jokes compared it to a scene from “Just Go With It.”

There were plenty of other jokes made too.

Gallman was lucky to recover the ball, because losing it would have meant a huge disaster for the Giants.

