Wayne Gallman fumble recovery led to all the jokes

Wayne Gallman’s fumble recovery was a heartbreaker for Dallas Cowboys fans, but it gave plenty of other fans some laughs.

Gallman fumbled the ball with around a minute to go in his New York Giants’ 23-19 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. The ball squirted under his rear, allowing him to sit on it before ultimately recovering it.

Gallman sitting on the ball led to multiple jokes. Many of the jokes compared it to a scene from “Just Go With It.”

Best angle of Wayne Gallman fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/Dh89jmMWci — BJ Reidell (@RobertReidell) January 3, 2021

Wayne Gallman recovering his own fumble #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/iNfuiyVOaG — Collin Helwig (@collinhelwig) January 3, 2021

Wayne Gallman fumble recovery to end the #DallasCowboys season. pic.twitter.com/WNJwAzJmBZ — Colby Daniels (@Colby_Daniels) January 3, 2021

There were plenty of other jokes made too.

The Butt Recovery sponsored by Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/gG0HA4S8LF — PFF (@PFF) January 3, 2021

The 2020 NFC East in a photo pic.twitter.com/aBK1Exgx2B — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 3, 2021

Gallman was lucky to recover the ball, because losing it would have meant a huge disaster for the Giants.