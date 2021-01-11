Video: Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey emotional after Steelers loss

Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey were emotional after their Pittsburgh Steelers lost 48-37 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

The Steelers fell behind 28-0 due to a series of errors early in the game and were unable to come back. Roethlisberger threw for 501 yards and four touchdowns, but was intercepted four times.

After the game, he and Pouncey were emotional on the team’s bench.

Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sit alone on Steelers bench as teammates file off the field. pic.twitter.com/T5J0TBnfFL — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 11, 2021

Big Ben appeared to have a tear in his eye too.

Both players are entering the final years of their deal. Roethlisberger is owed $41.2 million and Pouncey $14.4 million. Given their contract situations, they are very aware that this might be one of their final years together.

Roethlisberger reportedly wants to play next season, but it’s hard seeing your career come towards an end on a disappointing note like that.