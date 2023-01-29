Joey Bosa gets into it with Eagles fans before game

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for creating a hostile environment for opposing players and fans, and they made no exception for Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa.

Bosa attended Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field to support his younger brother, San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa. The elder Bosa caught an earful from some Eagles fans in the parking lot before kickoff, and he gave it right back.

Eagles fan chirping Joey Bosa pic.twitter.com/Kf9v3YPzCw — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Bosa, the first half did not go well for his brother’s team. Brock Purdy suffered an injury on San Francisco’s opening drive and was forced to leave the game. The 49ers trailed 21-7 at halftime.