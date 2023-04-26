Will Levis addresses Reddit rumor that caused major draft odds shift

The power of social media was on full display this week when we saw a major shift in the gambling odds associated with the first overall pick in the draft, but Will Levis says it is probably best to ignore that juicy rumor.

On Tuesday morning, Reddit user SaleAgreeable2834 wrote in a sportsbook subreddit post that Levis has been telling friends and family the Carolina Panthers are going to select him first overall.

“Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the first overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman (sic), he’s telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome,” the post read.

The mystery person claimed to know Levis personally, though no tangible evidence of that was provided. The post went viral, and many people bought into it — literally. Bets poured in on Levis being taken first overall in the draft, shifting his odds to be the No. 1 pick from somewhere in the range of +4000 to around +400 to at many sportsbooks.

Levis was asked on Wednesday about the rumor. He had a very blunt response.

Will Levis on the anonymous Reddit post. pic.twitter.com/pXKuwYAf4M — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) April 26, 2023

“All I have to say is don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Levis said.

Oddsmakers seem to think the rumor was baseless. As of Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings listed Bryce Young as the overwhelming favorite to be taken first overall with -1600 odds. Levis and CJ Stroud were both listed at +800.

Levis probably is not going to be the first player off the board, but another team with a high pick seems to be quite infatuated with the former Kentucky star.