Will Levis promotes his bizarre new mayonnaise fragrance

Will Levis is taking his partnership with Hellman’s Mayonnaise to a whole new level.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback debuted his new mayonnaise-scented cologne during his media availability on Wednesday. Levis, a known lover of mayonnaise, is having fun with the endorsement deal, and plans to donate the proceeds to charity.

“I thought I’d set this up there for everyone to see, to get as much exposure as we can. It was a pretty cool moment to share that yesterday. I had a lot of fun with it, and it was received pretty well,” Levis said, via Terry McCormick of Main Street Nashville.

To promote the fragrance, Levis and Hellman’s actually produced an entire over-the-top commercial for it.

The fragrance you’ve been craving is here. Introducing Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise. Daily supply is limited.​https://t.co/JKguMXqV7d pic.twitter.com/cJZVYNQlNC — Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024

Levis characterized the scent as somewhat similar to a hotel lobby. One writer, Ben Arthur of FOX Sports, characterized it as merely “not bad.”

Will Levis sprayed all the local media with some Parfum de Mayonnaise. I have to say, it’s not bad — Ben Arthur 🇬🇭 (@benyarthur) August 14, 2024

While at Kentucky, Levis went viral for confessing his habit of putting mayo in his coffee sometimes. He parlayed it into a lifetime brand deal with Hellman’s once he was drafted, so really, he has the last laugh here.