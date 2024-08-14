 Skip to main content
Will Levis promotes his bizarre new mayonnaise fragrance

August 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Will Levis without a helmet

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) exits the field after the Titans lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Levis is taking his partnership with Hellman’s Mayonnaise to a whole new level.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback debuted his new mayonnaise-scented cologne during his media availability on Wednesday. Levis, a known lover of mayonnaise, is having fun with the endorsement deal, and plans to donate the proceeds to charity.

“I thought I’d set this up there for everyone to see, to get as much exposure as we can. It was a pretty cool moment to share that yesterday. I had a lot of fun with it, and it was received pretty well,” Levis said, via Terry McCormick of Main Street Nashville.

To promote the fragrance, Levis and Hellman’s actually produced an entire over-the-top commercial for it.

Levis characterized the scent as somewhat similar to a hotel lobby. One writer, Ben Arthur of FOX Sports, characterized it as merely “not bad.”

While at Kentucky, Levis went viral for confessing his habit of putting mayo in his coffee sometimes. He parlayed it into a lifetime brand deal with Hellman’s once he was drafted, so really, he has the last laugh here.

Will Levis
