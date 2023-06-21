Willie McGinest facing new lawsuit over alleged gym attack

Willie McGinest is facing more legal trouble over an alleged gym attack two years ago.

The former NFL linebacker is being sued over an alleged fight over weights at a 24 Hour Fitness in California in 2021, according to TMZ. The plaintiff, Andrew Cortez, claims that McGinest and friends beat him up after someone took one of the plates from the bench press while Cortez was still lifting.

Cortez claims to have told the other person that he was not done with the weights, prompting McGinest to intervene and punch him in the face with a closed fist. Three other men allegedly joined McGinest and struck Cortez “30 to 40 times” before gym staff broke things up.

Cortez is seeking unspecified damages, citing emotional distress.

McGinest, who most prominently played for the New England Patriots, is already facing legal trouble for his role in a restaurant fight last December. That same incident also has him facing prison time and may have played a role in him losing his NFL Network analyst role earlier this year.