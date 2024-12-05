WR Josh Reynolds getting chance with new NFL team after shooting

Josh Reynolds is getting a new NFL opportunity less than two months after being shot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they have claimed the veteran wide receiver Reynolds off waivers. Reynolds was just released earlier this week by the Denver Broncos.

The 29-year-old Reynolds, a former fourth-round draft pick, has been in the league ever since 2017. He has already played for the Los Angeles Rams, the Tennessee Titans, the Detroit Lions, and the Broncos, making the Jaguars his fifth career team.

Reynolds is just a month-and-a-half removed from being injured in a shooting outside of a Denver-area strip club (full details here). While Reynolds’ wounds were ultimately minor, he did not make another appearance for the Broncos following the shooting.

The 2-10 Jaguars are quickly going nowhere and have several talented wide receivers currently on injured reserve (including Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk). That means that Reynolds, who posted 608 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023 for Detroit, could slot right in as their WR3 next to Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington.