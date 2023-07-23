Teammate shares thoughts on Saquon Barkley’s holdout

Saquon Barkley has made it clear that he is not happy with the New York Giants, and at least one of the star running back’s teammates feels the frustration is warranted.

Barkley and the Giants were unable to come to an agreement prior to Monday’s deadline for signing franchise tagged players to long-term extensions. The former No. 2 overall pick has not signed his franchise tender and is planning to hold out from training camp. There has also been talk of Barkley skipping regular-season games.

In an interview with Jim Rome of CBS Sports on Saturday, Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney threw his support behind Barkley.

“For me, I’ve talked to him, and regardless of any decision that he makes, whether he’s there or whether he’s not here, I respect it 100 percent,” McKinney said, as transcribed by Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “I’m behind him 100 percent. I wouldn’t have no hard feelings, no nothing towards him whatever decision that he decides. Obviously we want him to be there but if he can’t, we understand that as well. I think that’s not just for me but that goes for a lot of guys in our locker room.

McKinney added that he does not want Barkley’s absence to become the “narrative” for the Giants this offseason, but he insists “nobody’s gonna be mad” if Barkley stays away.

“We all with him. We all respect him. We all love him,” McKinney said.

Barkley made strong comments about his contract situation during a podcast appearance earlier this week. He said he could decide to “say f– you to my teammates” by not showing up at all, but McKinney obviously did not take that personally.

It is unlikely that Barkley will sit out when the regular season begins, as he would then have to forfeit game checks rather than making more than $10 million in 2023. The idea of him sitting out until then seems realistic, though.