Xavier Worthy shares 2-word reaction to his record 40 time

Xavier Worthy on Saturday became the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine with his blazing 40-yard dash time, and the former Texas wide receiver had a great reaction to his own accomplishment.

Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, which was the fastest time ever recorded in the history of the combine. His time just barely beat John Ross III’s previous record of 4.22 seconds. You can see the video here.

On Saturday evening, Worthy had a simple two-word post on social media about his accomplishment.

Bidness handled 💼 — Z A Y 🖤 (@XavierWorthy) March 3, 2024

“Bidness handled,” Worthy wrote along with a lock emoji.

That is certainly one way of looking at it. Worthy had 197 catches, 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 career games at Texas. Those numbers don’t exactly scream No. 1 receiver, but the impressive showing in the 40-yard dash will almost certainly boost his stock. Worthy probably earned himself a bigger paycheck by showing off his wheels.

Players around the NFL also had some great reactions to Worthy’s 40.