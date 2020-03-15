Yannick Ngakoue wishes ex-teammate Calais Campbell well after trade

Yannick Ngakoue is remaining with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Calais Campbell is not.

The Jags franchise tagged Ngakoue prior to the deadline to franchise tag players. On Sunday, the Jags traded Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 5th-round pick.

The two gave the Jags one of the better defensive lines/pass-rushing attacks in the league the last three seasons. Now they’re being separated, and Ngakoue is saying goodbye. He wished Campbell well via Twitter Sunday, calling Calais his “sack brother.”

@CalaisCampbell go eat bro. We know what we started. They never seen nothing like it. All great things come to an end. Unfortunate. #Sackbrothers — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 15, 2020

Campbell had 31.5 sacks in three seasons with the Jags since signing with them in free agency three years ago. Ngakoue had 29.5 sacks in the same span.

The Jags have also traded Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye away from their talented defense over the last several months, and now Campbell is the latest to go.