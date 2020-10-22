Yannick Ngakoue traded from Vikings to Ravens

Yannick Ngakoue is on the move yet again.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have traded Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens. The Vikings will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange for the defensive end.

This is a surprising move for a few reasons. Ngakoue was traded to the Vikings less than two months ago for a very similar package. The Vikings gave up a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round selection. Not long after, they get back a third and a conditional fifth. With the team sitting at 1-5, this may be the start of a selloff as they wave the white flag on 2020.

For the Ravens, the fit is obvious. Ngakoue, who already has five sacks on the season, adds even more firepower to perhaps the league’s best defense. Baltimore’s front seven already contains the likes of Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Matt Judon, and Derek Wolfe. They can bring overwhelming firepower at opposing quarterbacks.