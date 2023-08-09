Aqib Talib’s brother gets massive prison sentence in murder case

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib received a major prison sentence for the fatal shooting of a high school football coach last August.

Yaqub Talib was sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting of coach Mike Hickmon during a youth football game in North Texas, according to WFAA. Talib’s trial was slated to start on Aug. 7, but he instead took a plea deal and pled guilty to a murder charge.

Yaqub Talib shot and killed Hickmon during an argument at a 9-and-under football game in Lancaster, Texas. Hickmon was coaching a team that was facing a squad financed by the Talib brothers when the murder took place.

Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2019. While he was not charged with a crime relating to the murder, he was present at the scene and is facing a lawsuit over his involvement.