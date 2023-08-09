 Skip to main content
Aqib Talib’s brother gets massive prison sentence in murder case

August 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Yaqub Talib wanted in connection with shooting

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib received a major prison sentence for the fatal shooting of a high school football coach last August.

Yaqub Talib was sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting of coach Mike Hickmon during a youth football game in North Texas, according to WFAA. Talib’s trial was slated to start on Aug. 7, but he instead took a plea deal and pled guilty to a murder charge.

Yaqub Talib shot and killed Hickmon during an argument at a 9-and-under football game in Lancaster, Texas. Hickmon was coaching a team that was facing a squad financed by the Talib brothers when the murder took place.

Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2019. While he was not charged with a crime relating to the murder, he was present at the scene and is facing a lawsuit over his involvement.

