Ex-NFL RB sentenced for domestic violence caught on video

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was sentenced on Monday for committing domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy was sentenced to six months in jail and one year of probation over the incidents. Stacy pleaded guilty this month to two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief for attacking his girlfriend in 2021. The former St. Louis Rams back beat up his ex-girlfriend twice in 2021, once in August and then in November. The November incident was captured on video and released by Stacy’s ex-girlfriend.

Stacy went on the run from the law after that incident but was later arrested.

Stacy played four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2009-2012. He was drafted by the Rams in 2013 and rushed for 1,355 yards and 9 touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL.

It’s unclear when Stacy’s sentence will begin.