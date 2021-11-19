Zac Stacy arrested in Florida for felony domestic violence

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday night on two felony charges related to his alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ Sports published videos on Wednesday night that allegedly show Stacy beating up his ex-girlfriend, Kris Evans, in front of their 5-month-old son.

The videos showed Evans being hit and harshly thrown into a TV, when then falls near her.

Police say Stacy fled the scene after Evans called police. He allegedly fled the state of Florida, and Evans believed he was being aided by some friends. On Thursday, she was seeking help locating him so he could face charges from authorities.

On Thursday night, jail records showed that Stacy had been arrested and jailed in Florida.

The 30-year-old is being held in Orange County Jail in Florida on two felony charges: aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Stacy played four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2009-2012. He was drafted by the Rams in 2013 and rushed for 1,355 yards and 9 touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL.

Via TMZ

Photo: Orange County Department of Corrections