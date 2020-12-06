 Skip to main content
Zac Taylor defends Mike Thomas over cheap shot against Dolphins

December 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Thomas Jakeem Grant hit

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor defended Mike Thomas after the receiver was at the center of a couple of special teams penalties on Sunday.

Thomas was penalized twice for hits on punt returns. His second penalty came when he hit Miami Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant early, leading to a bench-clearing incident between the teams (video here).

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was justifiably fuming afterwards, along with Dolphins players.

After the game, Taylor defended Thomas and said the special teams player has “no ill will.”

Even if that’s the case, the excuse won’t fly for the Dolphins. They saw a guy commit two penalties and hit their player hard. They don’t like seeing that regardless of the intent. You can’t really blame them.

Miami won 19-7 in a very heated game that also included this ejection. One Bengals player even tried to follow the Dolphins into their tunnel after the game.

