Zac Taylor rips Bengals player over Jayden Daniels trash talk

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was forced to eat his words on Monday night, and it sounds like head coach Zac Taylor wants the trash talk to stop there.

Taylor-Britt provided some serious bulletin-board material for the Washington Commanders last week when he said the team runs a “college offense” to cater to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. That offense then shredded Taylor-Britt and the Bengals in Washington’s 38-33 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Taylor-Britt said after the game that he did not regret his comment and insisted he “didn’t mean anything malicious” by it. Zac Taylor was bothered by what the defensive back said, however.

“That’s not what we do. That’s not what we do,” Taylor said when asked about Taylor-Britt’s remarks. “We praise our own team, praise the other team. We don’t need to take shots like that. That team hasn’t punted in two weeks. They’ve scored on every single possession the last two weeks. I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for what they’re doing over there.”

#Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the comments Cam Taylor-Britt made about the Commanders offense “That’s not what we do. We praise our own team. We praise the other team. We don’t need to take shots like that.” pic.twitter.com/2Cfe5x2Rzh — Around The Jungle (@aroundthejungle) September 24, 2024

Daniels went 21/23 for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns against Cincinnati. The former LSU star also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown and went viral for his incredible juke move on a Bengals player.

The Commanders were not the first opponent that Taylor-Britt took a shot at this season, which was probably factor in why Taylor publicly scolded his player. With the Bengals now off to a 0-3 start, it might be in Taylor-Britt’s best interest to keep quiet for a while.