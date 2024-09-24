 Skip to main content
Bengals CB speaks out after his comment about Jayden Daniels backfires

September 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt holding his helmet

Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had to eat his words Monday after his team lost 38-33 to the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Friday, Taylor-Britt drew the ire of the Commanders’ fan base after he said that Washington runs a “college offense” to cater to Daniels. You can check out Taylor-Britt’s full comments here.

However, Daniels looked like a seasoned NFL veteran Monday against the Bengals. He went 21/23 for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns. The Commanders rookie also went viral for juking the socks off of a Bengals defender.

After the game, Taylor-Britt was asked if he “regrets” what he said about Daniels and the Commanders’ offense.

“No, ma’am. I do not regret it,” answered the Bengals cornerback. “And I didn’t mean anything malicious out of the comment. It was made bigger than what it was.

“Yes, I can eat my words, most definitely. We did take an L today as a team. But it was sort of a college offense. Very quick, clean throws.”

Taylor-Britt was the one who ended up looking more like a college-level talent while defending Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Towards the end of the first half, McLaurin outran Taylor-Britt to catch a 55-yard bomb from Daniels that led to a touchdown one play later.

McLaurin finished with 4 catches for 100 yards and 1 touchdown.

The loss dropped the Bengals to 0-3 for the season, which doesn’t bode well for their playoff hopes.

Since 1990, only four teams have gone on to make the playoffs after starting the year 0-3.

